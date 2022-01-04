Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schools told to order tests by 5pm to avoid two-week wait

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 9.04pm
Erin Horn looking in a mirror while taking a Lateral Flow Test as children arrive at Outwood Academy in Woodlands, Doncaster in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Headteachers were told to order lateral flow tests by 5pm on Tuesday to avoid a two-week wait for their arrival.

In an email to school leaders from the Department for Education sent on Tuesday, the Government said that schools had been “invited to order tests before Christmas and will have received these in advance of pupils returning”.

But the DfE added that orders for test kits received by 5pm would “be scheduled for delivery during next week” but that orders placed after 5pm would be delivered the following week beginning January 17.

On Twitter, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that all schools and colleges that had ordered test kits for the new term “have received them, we’ve delivered a massive 31 million kits”.

“Thanks to everyone supporting on-site testing so children and teachers can be in the classroom for face-to-face learning, where they want and need to be,” he added.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We have been assured by the Department for Education that there will be enough lateral flow test kits for schools and colleges.”

A student takes a Lateral Flow Test at Hounslow Kingsley Academy (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
A student takes a Lateral Flow Test at Hounslow Kingsley Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We have received a couple of messages from members about issues over the supply of test kits to their schools and we have raised these with government officials.

“It is clearly imperative that schools and colleges have enough test kits or otherwise it will be impossible for them to follow the government guidance on providing these kits to staff and eligible pupils for home testing.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “All schools were invited to place orders for additional test kits before Christmas, with around 31 million tests delivered to education settings in the final weeks of term, so schools should have sufficient supplies of lateral flow tests.

“A further 17.6 million test kits will be delivered by the end of next week, and schools can request an emergency replenishment of tests if required.”

The email also suggests that secondary pupils should be “strongly encouraged to continue testing twice weekly at home” following their one on-site test at the start of term, and to report results to NHS Test and Trace and to their school.

The news comes amid fears over shortages, with No 10 recognising there were periods during recent days when tests were unavailable online during the wave of Omicron cases.

