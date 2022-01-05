Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.

Sir Keir missed Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader Angela Rayner stepping in to face Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.

Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.

A Labour spokesman said Sir Keir had been taking regular lateral flow tests.

“That is because the nature of his role obviously means that he is still going out and about and meeting people,” the spokesman said.

“I think it is the responsible thing to do in the situation, given the nature of his roles.”

On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

Sir Keir delivered his speech at Birmingham’s Millennium Point to a small group of city Labour MPs including Jess Phillips, Khalid Mahmood, Jack Dromey, Stephen McCabe and Preet Gill, together with members of the media and party advisers.

Also in the audience of about 20 were Birmingham City Council leader Cllr Ian Ward, and the West Midlands regional police and crime commissioner Simon Foster.

Ms Phillips, Ms Gill and Cllr Ward also later joined the Labour leader on a tour of a green energy and decarbonisation research site in the Tyseley area of the city, along with members of the press.

The Labour spokesman said that people Sir Keir met at the event had been contacted to inform them of his positive test.