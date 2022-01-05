Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory MSP accuses Nicola Sturgeon of misrepresenting him on Covid restrictions

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 4.58pm
Dr Sandesh Gulhane raised a point of order with the Presiding Officer (PA)
A Conservative MSP has accused Nicola Sturgeon of misrepresenting his position on Covid restrictions, following an exchange between the two during the First Minister’s coronavirus update.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Tories’ health spokesman and a GP, said Ms Sturgeon had described him as being against restrictions while she responded to a question he had asked.

He said he supports proportionate restrictions, and his Conservative colleagues said the First Minister should apologise.

Ms Sturgeon said she did not intend to misrepresent anyone, saying Dr Gulhane’s question had led to the impression he was against the current measures.

During their initial exchange at the virtual meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Dr Gulhane asked Ms Sturgeon about the data behind the Government’s decisions.

He said: “We all appreciate that Covid necessitates some restrictions. But what information does the Scottish Government base its decisions upon?

“We simply don’t know.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government published “acres” of data and evidence, adding: “The data and evidence doesn’t make the decisions, they inform the decisions.

“I would hazard a guess that the member, who I know is a clinician himself, is in a minority of clinicians right now who don’t think – or who think no protective measures are required.

“Indeed, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and many countries across Europe and the world are all in a similar place, in some proportionate, but necessary protections, to try to stem even to some extent the rise in cases.”

Dr Gulhane later raised a point of order with the Presiding Officer, saying the First Minister had “completely misrepresented” his position and he had never been against all restrictions.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 29, 2021
Nicola Sturgeon said ‘acres’ of data are published (Fraser Bremner)

Other Conservative MSPs also raised the issue later in the virtual meeting of Holyrood, with Sue Webber asking if the First Minister would apologise.

Ms Sturgeon said: “No, I don’t think I’ve got any need to do that.

“I didn’t intend to misrepresent anybody, I don’t intend to misrepresent anybody.”

The First Minister said she understood from Dr Gulhane’s question that he did not agree with the protective measures, adding: “If that’s not what he intended to say then I accept that and his position is as he’s put on the record.”

When the issue was raised again later, she said: “My impression from that question was that he was not in support of the measures that were in place.

“Now that’s legitimate and I answered the question on that basis.

“If that was not the impression he was intending to give I accept that and I would hope he would accept in turn that I was not seeking to misrepresent him.

“I think we’ve all got more important things frankly to deal with right now because of the really significant challenge the country is facing.”

