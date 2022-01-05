Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rees-Mogg urges Chancellor to ditch national insurance rise – reports

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 11.02pm
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives in Downing Street, London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives in Downing Street, London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the Chancellor to ditch planned rises to national insurance, it has been reported.

The Daily Telegraph said the Commons leader told Rishi Sunak at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase must be scrapped to stem the rising cost of living crisis engulfing the Government.

The Prime Minister faced questions from all parties – including his own – over the issue in the Commons.

And Mr Rees-Mogg is reported to have said the policy, which was only announced in September to cover an overhaul of social care and to see the NHS through coronavirus, should be ditched.

Earlier, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner told MPs: “The Prime Minister and his Chancellor have presided over economic mismanagement, low growth and neglect of our public services.

“And their resolution to fix this? Whacking more taxes on working people.

“Combine the tax rise with soaring energy prices and the average family faces a hit of £1,200 – this is an iceberg right ahead, so will he finally stop and change course … or will he plough on to what will be a disaster for thousands of families?”

Boris Johnson insisted the Government had taken steps to help people and also “keep this country open, keep our economy moving”.

He said: “We will continue to look after people throughout the pandemic.”

But Ms Rayner countered: “Prices for everyday goods are soaring out of control, hard-earned savings will be hit and the wages of working people won’t go as far.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Ms Rayner said “serious solutions” were needed to stop people “falling into poverty or debt” as a result of inflation.

The head of the Resolution Foundation think tank said last month that families would face a £1,200 hit by April “from soaring energy bills and tax rises”.

The organisation’s chief executive Torsten Bell said: “So large is this overnight cost-of-living catastrophe that it’s hard to see how the Government avoids stepping in.”

But Downing Street suggested on Wednesday that there are not any imminent plans to help keep energy prices down for customers.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not aware of any further changes at the moment, but obviously we keep it under review, we are listening to those most affected.”

