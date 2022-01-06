Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Vine says Gove’s ‘mistress was politics’ as she denies affair behind divorce

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 2.35pm
The divorce of Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove and journalist Sarah Vine has been finalised (Steve Parsons/PA)
The divorce of Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove and journalist Sarah Vine has been finalised (Steve Parsons/PA)

The former wife of Michael Gove has said rumours that he had an affair were not true, as their divorce was finalised in the courts.

Journalist Sarah Vine said the Levelling-Up Secretary’s “only mistress was politics” as she admitted she had worked to prevent him becoming prime minister during their 20-year marriage.

In an interview with Tatler magazine, the Daily Mail columnist said: “The mistress wins in the end. It’s all about making sure she is happy.

“In my case, despite all the rumours, his only mistress was politics. That’s what he is in love with. He is genuinely in love with politics.”

The comments come after a family court judge drew the marriage of the Conservative politician and the prominent media figure to a close on Thursday.

Neither Miss Vine nor Mr Gove, who is a senior figure in Boris Johnson’s Government, were at the hearing, which was staged in public.

At a hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Thursday, Judge Lynn Roberts granted Miss Vine a divorce decree on the grounds that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

The couple announced they were splitting in July, with a friend of the couple telling PA news agency they had “drifted apart” and the decision had been “entirely amicable”.

Miss Vine admitted in her remarks to Tatler that the 2016 Brexit result, which Mr Gove had played a leading role in bringing about through his campaigning with Vote Leave, had brought pressure on their relationship.

The pair were good friends with former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, with Miss Vine a godmother to one of their daughters, but Mr Gove’s decision to fight for Brexit caused friction between the two couples.

“My whole life fell away. I didn’t speak to many close friends. And that was another huge strain on the marriage,” Miss Vine said.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall wedding
Sarah Vine and Michael Gove (Yui Mok/PA)

“Marriage can take strain, but it cannot take that much.”

Mr Gove ran to replace Mr Cameron as Conservative Party leader after he resigned from No 10 following the European referendum verdict, but his former wife said she did not support his ambitions to lead Britain.

“My ulterior motive throughout my entire life was to stop my husband being prime minister because I can’t think of anything worse,” she said.

During the court divorce proceeding on Thursday, Judge Roberts also approved the release of some documentation.

Documents list the couple as Sarah Rosemary Vine and Michael Andrew Gove.

They show Miss Vine had petitioned for divorce and named Mr Gove as the “respondent”.

A “certificate of entitlement to a decree” said Miss Vine had “sufficiently proved” she was entitled to a divorce on the grounds that the marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and the “facts found proved being the respondent’s unreasonable behaviour”.

Miss Vine had signed a “statement in support of divorce” – and printed her name as Miss Sarah Rosemary Vine – on November 30.

The judge made a decree nisi pronouncement in less than 10 seconds.

A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute is pronounced.

No members of the public, apart from one journalist, were at the hearing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier