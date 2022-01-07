Just 34 out of 134,000 fly-tipping incidents reported to prosecutors – Lib Dems

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 134,000 fly-tipping incidents were recorded by councils in two years but only 34 were reported to prosecutors, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

The party claims this has effectively “legalised littering”, as it called for councils to make greater use of powers to tackle fly-tipping.

Figures released under freedom of information requests to each of Scotland’s councils show only eight local authorities passed cases to the procurator fiscal.

Of the 30 councils which provided responses, a total of 134,974 fly-tipping incidents were reported since September 2019.

More than 134,000 incidents of fly-tipping were reported in two years (Niall Carson/PA)

Glasgow City Council reported the highest number of incidents with 48,539, followed by Edinburgh with 25,717.

Across Scotland, 1,879 fixed-penalty notices have been issued since September 2019 and 34 incidents were reported to the procurator fiscal.

Last month, the Scottish Government launched a review into littering and fly-tipping which will consider raising the current fines.

Willie Rennie, the Lib Dems’ communities spokesman, said: “Not only does fly-tipping spoil the appearance of our beautiful country, it can be devastating for crops and animals.

“From remote beauty spots to busy cities, these figures show that this is a widespread issue, yet only a tiny fraction of cases ever result in a fine or a trip to court.

“With refuse collections disrupted and tips closed for long stretches, it’s no surprise that this has been a particular issue since the pandemic hit.

“The Scottish Government has effectively legalised littering on an industrial scale.

“We need to see local authorities using the powers at their disposal to clamp down on this disgusting behaviour and ensure that repeat offenders especially feel the full force of the law.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats also want to see increased support for farmers and those who bear the brunt of fly-tipping to help them with the clear-up costs.”

Fines for fly-tipping could be doubled under Scottish Government proposals (Niall Carson/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We want a Scotland that is free of the blight of fly-tipping and last month we proposed a bold set of measures to tackle this issue.

“These include more than doubling the fines for fly-tipping and developing best practice guidance to support authorities with powers to issue fines.

“We are also looking at the possibility of using civil penalties to enforce offences.

“These actions will send a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and help make our streets, countryside and public spaces free of illegal dumping.”