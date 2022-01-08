Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 5 boss dismisses Government calls for more ‘distinctively British’ TV

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 11.12am Updated: January 8 2022, 12.12pm
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Channel 5’s head of programming has rejected calls from ministers for more “distinctively British” TV shows, arguing the channel’s schedule is “not Government-led” and embraces a wide range of viewers.

Ben Frow questioned plans to make it a legal requirement for public broadcasters to preserve programmes that “could only have been made in the United Kingdom”.

He told The Times: “I don’t really know what the Government meant. My job is to look at the schedule, make sure there’s a nice variety and try to second guess the audience.

“I am viewer-led, I am not Government-led when it comes to creative ideas.”

He said Channel 5 has a record of producing shows that reflect British values, such as Our Yorkshire Farm and Coastal Devon & Cornwall With Michael Portillo.

The Government proposals, announced by then media minister John Whittingdale in September, have been criticised by actor David Tennant, who suggested they were an attempt to push for more politically favourable programming.

John Whittingdale
John Whittingdale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pointing to high viewing figures from different areas across the UK, including Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland, Mr Frow said Channel 5 is “of the people, for the people”.

“We’re not highfalutin, we’re not snooty, we don’t look down on our audience, we’re not patronising,” he said.

Mr Frow said other channels including the BBC and Channel 4 had started trying to target younger audiences, but his strategy is to appeal to “as many people as possible”.

It comes after ministers backed calls for God Save The Queen to be played more frequently by the BBC and other public broadcasters.

Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford, told the Commons that airing the national anthem would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries described the suggestion as “fantastic”.

As the Government considers plans to sell Channel 4, with Channel 5’s owner Viacom tipped as a potential buyer, Mr Frow welcomed the possibility of another creative opportunity.

He said: “It wouldn’t be for me to decide about buying Channel 4… that said, I like any opportunity to be more creative.”

