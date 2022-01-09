Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Secretary backs reduction of isolation period to five days

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 6.46am Updated: January 9 2022, 8.10am
Nadhim Zahawi has become the first Government Minister to publicly support the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he said would be ‘more helpful’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi has become the first Government Minister to publicly support the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he said would be “more helpful”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Education Secretary said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

Mr Zahawi also told the paper he believes the UK is “witnessing the transition of the virus from pandemic to endemic”.

His comments come after parents were urged to book jabs for their children as official Covid deaths passed 150,000 in the UK.

Around half a million vaccination appointments are being made available online in England for the 12 to 15-year-olds during January, a senior doctor has said – with slots available at around 500 walk-in sites and 300 centres.

With the official Covid death total reached 150,057,  the UK is the seventh country to pass the milestone – following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

It also follows reports that universal free lateral flow tests may be scaled back. The Sunday Times reported they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals and schools – and to people with symptoms.

An announcement could come within weeks and include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system, the paper said.

The report has been disputed by Government sources who say it is too early to say what will happen with free lateral flows.

The rapid tests were made available to everyone in England, crucially including those without symptoms, in April.

