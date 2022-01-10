Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs call for action to tackle prison drugs amid justice reforms

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.03am
A report said prison drug use was ‘rife’ (PA)
A report said prison drug use was ‘rife’ (PA)

Reducing drug use in prisons is among 60 requests MSPs made in an “action plan” for the justice sector.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee has published a series of reforms it wants to see.

They include avoiding any slippage in the timescale for clearing the extended courts backlog created by the pandemic, which is not expected to be done until 2025.

The committee held a number of roundtable meetings in September and November and has submitted its conclusions to the Scottish Government.

Its report, titled Judged on Progress, says there is a high number of prisoners on remand inside Scottish jails.

Mental health support in prisons
MSPs want to see improvements in prison drug rehabilitation (PA)

The report says: “A priority issue this parliamentary session should be addressing the problem of substance misuse in prisons.

“It is clear that the misuse of drugs in prisons is rife and more needs to be done both to prevent drugs from coming into prisons and to rehabilitate prisoners who use drugs.”

The committee says it is “vital” steps are taken quickly to prevent drug-soaked letters being mailed to prisoners.

Tackling Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis will be “one of the defining challenges in this parliamentary session”, the report says.

It also recommends making changes to support for victims of crime, including reviewing the victim notification scheme.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Audrey Nicoll said solutions would not be easy (PA)

Committee convener Audrey Nicoll said: “Our inquiries into the Scottish justice sector have exposed once again many deep-rooted problems.

“We know these cannot be solved overnight and there are few easy solutions.
“However, our committee is determined to see progress made in this parliamentary session.

“As a critical friend to the Scottish Government and its justice partners, we want them to use our recommendations to drive forward progress and implement changes.

“We believe we have set out a balanced and proportionate action plan which may go some way to improving the criminal justice sector.

“We’ll be taking stock of progress at regular intervals.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome publication of the Committee’s Report and will give it careful consideration before responding formally.

“Alongside measures to mitigate the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are already addressing many of the issues raised by the Committee through public consultation and by engaging with key stakeholders.

“This includes improving the experience of victims and witnesses, particularly in relation to sexual offending and domestic abuse, addressing Scotland’s high use of imprisonment and remand and ensuring on-going access to justice.

“We will keep the Committee updated on progress.”

