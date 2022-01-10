Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Gove trapped in BBC lift during round of broadcast interviews

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 9.02am
Michael Gove was stuck in a lift (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michael Gove was stuck in a lift (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Gove’s efforts to “level up” hit a snag after he was trapped in a BBC lift for more than 30 minutes.

The Levelling Up Secretary joked after being released from the lift that the incident may have provided inspiration for a new episode of the BBC-based satire W1A.

His appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme was delayed as a result of the mishap at Broadcasting House.

Michael Gove
Michael Gove said he suspected some people might have hoped he would be trapped in the lift for longer (James Manning/PA)

Mr Gove told the programme: “After more than half an hour in the lift, you successfully levelled me up, so I’m delighted to be here.”

He acknowledged “these sorts of things happen, and if you and I together have given ammunition for (Thick Of It creator) Armando Iannucci or for the next episode of W1A, then fine.”

Told by presenter Nick Robinson that a “free Michael Gove” hashtag was circulating on social media, Mr Gove said: “I suspect there were rather more people hoping I would be incarcerated for longer.”

Earlier, Robinson had told listeners: “Mr Gove is stuck in the Broadcasting House lift. I wish I could say this is a joke, it is not a joke and it is not very funny for Mr Gove and the security man, who have been stuck there for some time.”

The presenter suggested it was proof that “W1A is not, in fact, a satirical programme”.

Mr Gove had been touring broadcast studios to talk about the action he is taking to tackle the cladding scandal.

