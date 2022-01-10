Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knighthood for Tony Blair entirely appropriate, says Michael Gove

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 10.54am
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Michael Gove has defended former prime minister Sir Tony Blair as an “outstanding statesman and performer”.

The Tory Cabinet minister came to the former Labour leader’s defence after a petition to strip him of his knighthood gathered more than one million signatures.

Sir Tony was appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, in the New Year’s honours list.

But a change.org petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

Tony Blair knighthood petition
A screengrab from the Change.org website of a petition which aims to strip the former prime minister of his knighthood (Change.org/PA)

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.”

However Mr Gove told Sky News on Monday: “I think we should all recognise that he served this country, he continues to serve this country, and I don’t think it’s possible for anyone to be in a position like that without attracting controversy and without inviting opposition.

“But for myself, if I look back at Tony Blair’s record, while there are aspects of it with which I can disagree, I think any fair-minded person would say that he was an outstanding statesman and performer and as a prime minister who put public service first this recognition from Her Majesty is entirely appropriate.”

Mr Gove highlighted the introduction of academies, a “crackdown on crime and antisocial behaviour” and Sir Tony’s “recognition of the importance of a country like the United Kingdom being on the side of liberty internationally”, as policies he agreed on with the former PM.

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously said his predecessor had earned his knighthood, arguing he “made Britain a better country”.

