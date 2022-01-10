Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Everard inquiry to look at ‘red flags’ in Wayne Couzens’ policing career

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.56pm Updated: January 10 2022, 6.52pm
Sarah Everard (Family Handout/CPS/PA)
Sarah Everard (Family Handout/CPS/PA)

An inquiry investigating how a serving Metropolitan Police officer was able to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard will look at whether any “red flags were missed” earlier in his career.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has published the terms of reference for the first phase of the Angiolini Inquiry – named after Dame Elish Angiolini QC who is leading it – which will consider the “systemic failures” that allowed Ms Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer.

Wayne Couzens is now serving a whole-life order in prison, meaning he will never be released.

The first part of the inquiry will start soon and is intended to conclude this year to make sure the “family get the answers they need”, the Home Office said.

Wayne Couzens
Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence (Metropolitan Police/PA)

It will seek to establish:

– A timeline of Couzens’ career and “relevant incidents” including “prior allegations of criminal behaviour and/or misconduct”.

– The circumstances and decision making surrounding his vetting and re-vetting, including whether “any potential risks and/or red flags were missed” as well as any matters arising from his transfer between forces.

– His overall conduct, performance, training and any abuse of his police powers.

– The extent to which any issues about his behaviour, particularly in relation to women, were “known and raised by colleagues” including professional standards departments and senior leaders.

The inquiry will analyse documents from the Metropolitan Police, Civil Nuclear Constabulary and Kent Police as well as consider interviews, witness statements and findings from Independent Office for Police Conduct investigations.

The findings from the first part of the inquiry will inform the second – which will look at “broader issues” arising for policing and the protection of women.

Ms Patel said: “I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family and loved ones, and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

“The terms of reference agreed today for the Angiolini Inquiry are vital and will produce learning and recommendations for policing and others. I have assured Dame Elish she has my full support to ensure this inquiry gets the answers the public and the Everard family need as soon as possible.”

Dame Elish, a former lord advocate of Scotland, described the publication of the terms of reference as a “significant step forward to progressing this vital inquiry and ensuring Sarah’s family and the wider public get a full understanding and explanation of the causes of, and factors contributing to, this tragic and harrowing murder.”

Although a non-statutory inquiry has been established, this can be converted to a statutory inquiry, where witnesses can be compelled to give evidence, if required.

The Reclaim These Streets campaign said: “Women deserve a statutory inquiry which addresses the issue of misogyny in the Met head on, which has the voices of victims and their families at its heart, and which the Met Police cannot ignore. In its current form, this inquiry will not deliver that.”

It said by focusing only on Couzens, the investigation “perpetuates the bad apple myth” and fails to tackle the bad behaviour of other officers.

The scope should be widened and the inquiry made statutory to ensure victims and their families including the Everards are core participants with access to free independent legal representation, and that information is not withheld and whistleblowers are protected, Reclaim These Streets said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier