Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Minute’s silence held in memory of Labour MP Jack Dromey

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.28pm
Jack Dromey (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jack Dromey (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

MPs have held a minute’s silence in the House of Commons in memory of Jack Dromey.

The Labour MP died in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs in paying tribute to Mr Dromey at the start of business on Monday.

He told the chamber: “I regret to have to report to the House the death of our friend Jack Dromey, member for Birmingham Erdington.

“I know honourable members in all parts of the House will join me in mourning the loss of our colleague and extending our sympathy to the honourable member’s family and friends.”

Sir Lindsay added there will be an opportunity for MPs to pay tribute to Mr Dromey “at a later date, to be determined in consultation with the family”.

Defence minister Leo Docherty opened defence questions by associating himself with the Speaker’s tribute, and expressed his “deepest sympathy” to Mr Dromey’s wife – Labour MP Harriet Harman – and the rest of his family.

The father-of-three had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “We mourn deeply on this side his very sad, very sudden death.

“He touched everyone he worked with, everyone has a proud moment of reflection of Jack Dromey’s story and our House and our politics are the poorer without him this week.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We are sorry for his loss, our condolences are with his family.

“I shall remember Jack with his trademark mac that he often wore and never changed, and also his well-crafted arguments, often against the Government, but nevertheless making a strong, often powerful point.”

Conservative MP for Beckenham Bob Stewart said: “I am very sad about the loss of Jack.

“I have known him since we both served together, him for the unions, me for the military, in Northern Ireland a long time ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier