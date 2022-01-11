Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

HS2 trains to run on zero-carbon electricity

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 12.03am
HS2 trains will be powered using zero-carbon electricity, the minister responsible for the high-speed railway has announced (HS2/PA)
HS2 trains will be powered using zero-carbon electricity, the minister responsible for the high-speed railway has announced (HS2/PA)

HS2 trains will be powered using zero-carbon electricity to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the Government has revealed.

Andrew Stephenson, the minister responsible for the high-speed railway, announced the commitment alongside a series of new measures to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

Other pledges include eliminating diesel from at least one HS2 construction site this year – and from all sites by 2029.

There is also a new target for carbon emissions from the steel and concrete used to build the railway to be halved – compared with 2021 levels – by 2030.

Zero-carbon running of HS2 trains from day-one means they will only use electricity generated from sources such as wind, nuclear and solar, rather than fossil fuels.

Mr Stephenson said: “We know that the climate crisis demands urgent action and these commitments from HS2 are vital steps towards achieving cleaner UK travel.

“HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime investment and we want to ensure the country’s biggest infrastructure project – supporting thousands of jobs and businesses – is underpinned by the Government’s ambitions for a greener transport and construction future.”

The UK has pledged to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “HS2 Ltd is completely committed to reducing our carbon emissions as we design, build and operate the new railway.

“We’ve ensured that tackling climate change is an essential feature of all areas of our work – in design, in early works, and throughout major construction – allowing the project to build towards net zero from 2035.

“The new targets announced today demonstrate the significant role HS2 will play in addressing the climate challenge by providing a low-carbon, long-distance transport solution and leading the construction sector to drive down carbon emissions.”

The first phase of HS2 from London to Birmingham is scheduled to open between 2029-2033.

Kathryn Brown, director of climate action for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “It’s good to hear positive ambitions for HS2, because so far the construction has caused only damage and destruction of nature.”

She added: “Promising low-carbon travel is vital, but not if that comes at the expense of the natural world.

“We can’t build our way out of the climate crisis, and the Government has made it clear that restoring nature and natural processes is needed at an unprecedented scale.

“When it comes to the nature emergency, so far HS2 has only made things worse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier