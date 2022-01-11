Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A&E waiting time performance falls as 72% of patients seen within four hours

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 10.52am
The Omicron wave has put hospitals under pressure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A&E waiting time performance in Scottish hospitals has fallen in the latest data, with 72% of patients being seen within four hours.

For the week ending January 2, some 6,198 patients had to wait longer than fours hours, while 299 had to wait longer than 12 hours.

Many hospitals have come under severe pressure during the Omicron wave of coronavirus. Last week, patients in the greater Glasgow area were told to avoid A&E departments unless their condition was life-threatening.

Performance against the national four-hour target stood at 80% for the week ending December 26, statistics from Public Health Scotland show.

Scottish Parliament
Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the Covid recovery plan was ‘paltry’ (Fraser Bremner)

It has dipped below 70% twice – in mid-October and early December.

The Scottish Government’s target of 95% of patients being attended to within four hours has not been met since July 2020.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “It may be a new year but it’s clear the Health Secretary still has no new strategy for tackling the crisis in Scotland’s emergency wards.

“These figures are unacceptable and it’s clear Humza Yousaf’s paltry Covid recovery plan isn’t fit for purpose.

“Despite the wonderful support of UK armed forces, our under-resourced A&E departments simply can’t cope with the huge demands being placed upon them – and the blame for that lies squarely with the SNP Government.

“When Scotland’s largest health board – Greater Glasgow and Clyde – is pleading with patients to stay away from A&E unless their condition is life-threatening, the Health Secretary simply has to wake up and get a grip of his brief.”

