Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Nearly 47,000 days spent in hospital by delayed discharge patients in November

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 2.48pm
Statistics on hospital delayed discharges have been released (Peter Byrne/PA)
Statistics on hospital delayed discharges have been released (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.

This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.

In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.

He said: “We know keeping people trapped in hospital unnecessarily causes disruption and distress to both patients and their families.

“These delays cost the NHS eye-watering sums of money and in most cases it is an entirely avoidable problem.

“The majority of delayed discharges in November were due to waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home or for an assessment to be conducted.

“That is not acceptable. The SNP must act now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier