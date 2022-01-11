Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No arbitrary time frames for Northern Ireland Protocol solutions, says Lewis

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 3.13pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he wanted to see solutions over NI Protocol difficulties ‘as soon as possible’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he wanted to see solutions over NI Protocol difficulties ‘as soon as possible’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will not set “arbitrary time frames” on finding resolutions to problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He was speaking after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Government must provide a timetable for when changes will be made to the post-Brexit agreement.

Mr Lewis did say that he wanted to see a resolution to differences “as quickly as possible”.

Speaking during a visit to Co Down, he added: “I’m not setting arbitrary time frames.

“As I say, myself and the Foreign Secretary (Liz Truss) will be meeting with Maros Sefcovic on Thursday this week; there’s a series then of talks that will hopefully follow that building on the work we’ve already done.

“Our position hasn’t changed – we need to resolve this in a way that works for the people of Northern Ireland and we want to do that as quickly as possible.

“We want to do that in a way that is sustainable and can deliver for people.”

The Foreign Secretary was handed responsibility for the negotiations with the EU over the protocol after Lord Frost resigned as Brexit minister last month.

G7 foreign ministers summit
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has taken over responsibility for NI Protocol negotiations with the EU (Leon Neal/PA)

On Monday, Ms Truss held meetings with the DUP and Sinn Fein, after Sir Jeffrey indicated a “pause” on the DUP threat to collapse the powersharing institutions at Stormont over the protocol pending the outcome of renewed negotiations between the UK and EU over the Irish Sea trading barriers.

Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Foreign Secretary told her that she did not want to trigger Article 16 of the protocol.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss held a virtual meeting with business representatives in Northern Ireland.

Roger Pollen, from the Federation of Small Businesses, struck an optimistic note after the meeting.

“In the meeting today I think there was a real sense amongst the business community and the politicians present that they know what needs to be done, there is a landing zone, there’s a reasonably good spirit and there’s an expectation that things can be achieved fairly quickly,” he told the BBC.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “We outlined a number of difficulties many of our members are experiencing when trading with GB-based suppliers and wholesalers.

“This issue needs to be resolved as a matter of priority to ensure that consumers are given the full product range in Northern Ireland.

“We need a long-term sustainable deal which ensures stability, certainty and affordability for the broader business community in Northern Ireland.

“Business needs to be a partner in finding a broader agreement which keeps the benefits of the NI Protocol but fixes the problem of GB-NI trade.”

