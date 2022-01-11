Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ex-NHS chief bids to force ministers to ‘reveal hand’ on mental health cash

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 7.58pm
(PA)
(PA)

A move that would force the Government to show it is “putting its money where its mouth is” on mental health funding has been proposed at Westminster by a former NHS boss.

Against the backdrop of other pressing issues such as tackling operation waiting lists, Lord Stevens of Birmingham stressed the need for the sector to remain a priority.

The independent crossbencher, who stepped down as NHS England chief executive last year, told Parliament that the Covid-19 pandemic had “exacerbated and intensified” mental health needs.

Coronavirus – Mon Nov 9, 2020
Lord Stevens (Aaron Chown/PA)

He pointed to figures that showed a 69% increase in the number of young people being referred for specialist support, including eating disorders.

Lord Stevens made his comments as peers started their detailed line-by-line scrutiny of the Health and Care Bill.

Highlighting the importance of mental health, Lord Stevens said: “Over the past decade there’s been a sea change in our public awareness and attitudes. And at the same time, the NHS has begun to expand the services to make good historic deficits.

“But I’m afraid it’s not ‘Mission Accomplished’ far from it. And the mission has just got a lot tougher. The pandemic has exacerbated and intensified mental health needs, not just in this country, but across the industrialised world.”

He added: “So at a time when entirely appropriately, the focus is on cutting waits for surgical operations we must make sure that mental health continues to get the focus the priority, the constancy of commitment that it requires.”

Lord Stevens has proposed a legislative change aimed at ensuring transparency on mental health investment, which has been growing as a share of NHS funding.

Assuring the minister it should not be taken as a criticism, he said: “It’s an encouragement to stay the course, putting our money where our mouth is, towards parity of esteem. Or if he prefers levelling up between physical and mental health.

“So it does not tie ministers hands. It just requires them to reveal their hand.”

Responding, health minister Lord Kamall said the Government took mental health seriously.

He said: “I understand the concern that there should be appropriate clarity and transparency on expectations in respect to mental health funding. However, I believe that this already exists.”

Lord Kamall added: “We fully support the sentiment putting increased focus on mental health spending.

But he told peers: “The reporting and accountability arrangements we have in place already ensure that mental health is a priority for this government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier