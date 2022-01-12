Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
App to locate free female sanitary products is launched

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.38am
The app will map out the more than 700 venues where products can be collected (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new app has been launched to help those in need locate free female sanitary products.

Scotland became the first country in the world to pass legislation to provide free period products from public places last year.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and quickly gained traction across the Holyrood chamber, finally persuading the Scottish Government to get on board.

On Wednesday, the PickupMyPeriod app was launched, mapping out the 700 venues from where products can be collected.

Monica Lennon at a period poverty protest
The original Bill was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The app is a fantastic tool that will help everyone who wants to access free period products for themselves, a family member or friend to easily find them in many places across Scotland,” Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said after a visit to St Paul’s High School in Glasgow.

“I’m thankful for the support of local authorities in the implementation of access to free period products in Scotland.

“Young women and girls have been crucial in developing the best ways to access products to meet their needs and I’m grateful to them for sharing their views.”

Celia Hodson, the founder and CEO of Hey Girls and My Period, described the initiative as “ground-breaking”.

“For the first time, people across the country will be able to use an app to find and access free period products that they can walk or drive to easily,” she added.

“As a Scottish-based social enterprise whose core goal is to help eradicate period poverty, it was great to have our app idea adopted, part-funded and supported by the Scottish Government.

“PickupMyPeriod will act as a fantastic tool to raise awareness of period poverty and equality, as well as providing support to people who need a little extra support across Scotland.”

