App to locate free female sanitary products is launched

A new app has been launched to help those in need locate free female sanitary products.

Scotland became the first country in the world to pass legislation to provide free period products from public places last year.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and quickly gained traction across the Holyrood chamber, finally persuading the Scottish Government to get on board.

On Wednesday, the PickupMyPeriod app was launched, mapping out the 700 venues from where products can be collected.

The original Bill was proposed by Labour MSP Monica Lennon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The app is a fantastic tool that will help everyone who wants to access free period products for themselves, a family member or friend to easily find them in many places across Scotland,” Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said after a visit to St Paul’s High School in Glasgow.

“I’m thankful for the support of local authorities in the implementation of access to free period products in Scotland.

“Young women and girls have been crucial in developing the best ways to access products to meet their needs and I’m grateful to them for sharing their views.”

Celia Hodson, the founder and CEO of Hey Girls and My Period, described the initiative as “ground-breaking”.

“For the first time, people across the country will be able to use an app to find and access free period products that they can walk or drive to easily,” she added.

“As a Scottish-based social enterprise whose core goal is to help eradicate period poverty, it was great to have our app idea adopted, part-funded and supported by the Scottish Government.

“PickupMyPeriod will act as a fantastic tool to raise awareness of period poverty and equality, as well as providing support to people who need a little extra support across Scotland.”