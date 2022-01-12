Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs back plans for licensing scheme for Airbnb-style property lets

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 11.26am
Short-term let properties will need to have a licence by 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let properties will need to have a licence by 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A majority of MSPs on a Holyrood committe have backed plans to introduce a licensing scheme for short-term let properties in Scotland.

However, a minority on the Local Government Committee felt a registration scheme would be more appropriate as it placed fewer burdens on owners.

Under the Scottish Government’s plans, all Airbnb-style properties will need to have a licence from councils by 2024.

In December, the committee heard evidence from a number of groups in favour and opposed to the plans.

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb’s general manager for northern Europe, told the MSPs that hosts were “bewildered” by the proposals as she sought to highlight the impact of short-term lets on the tourism economy.

Police Scotland also contributed to the committee’s inquiry, raising concerns about criminality associated with short-term lets.

The force said some of these properties had been used for drug-dealing, prostitution and as fronts for puppy farming operations.

In a report published on Wednesday, the committee said they had been persuaded that police and councils needed greater powers to tackle antisocial behaviour and criminality.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
A Holyrood committee took evidence in December (Jane Barlow/PA)

It said: “The committee also notes the preference for a registration scheme as expressed to it by some witnesses.

“A minority of members found these arguments persuasive and would prefer for there to be a registration scheme, considering it to be a more proportionate response.

“A majority of members, however, were persuaded of the need for a licensing scheme primarily on the basis that a registration scheme would not give local authorities and Police Scotland the powers they need to tackle antisocial
behaviour and criminality associated with some short-term lets.”

The report said the impact of short-term lets on the tourism sector was unclear and stressed the importance of a review taking place in 2023.

The committee also considered submissions from Community Land Scotland and a petition from the tenants union Living Rent, who wanted to see powers to tackle overprovision of short-term lets reintroduced into the legislation.

MSPs on the committee said it was not possible to amend the current licensing order and said the issue should be revisited by the Scottish Government’s review in 2023.

