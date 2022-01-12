Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of retired teachers returning to classrooms is ‘exceptionally low’

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 1.24pm
Very few retired teachers have returned to the classroom during the pandemic, Scotland’s Education Secretary has said (PA)
Attempts to recruit retired teachers resulted in an “exceptionally low” number returning to classrooms, Scotland’s Education Secretary has admitted.

Shirley-Anne Somerville told Holyrood’s Education Committee that a “very small” number of retired teachers responded to appeals to return to support pupils and schools during the pandemic.

But the minister said the Scottish Government’s strategy to try and rehire former teachers would continue, despite the apparent failure to attract them back to the industry so far.

Challenged about teacher recruitment during the pandemic, Ms Somerville said: “Earlier on in the pandemic, we did, of course, put a call out via the general teaching council for Scotland for retired teachers if they wanted to come back into the profession for some time.

Exam results in Scotland
Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville (left) said a very small number of retired teachers responded to Government pleas to return to the profession (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The uptake of that, I have to say, was exceptionally low.

“A very small, small number came forward from that.”

She added: “But it is something that we are looking to do again to see whether any difference could be made.

“I would say, at the outset, we would again expect the numbers from that to be low – as with other countries – but we certainly think it’s something which should be approached.”

Ms Somerville referenced a £145.5 million Budget allocation for staff recruitment so local authorities could theoretically employ up to 2,500 extra teachers or 500 support staff, although she was unable to say how many have so far been recruited.

“We can’t put an exact figure on it because we are not dictating to local authorities, how that money should be spent,” she said.

