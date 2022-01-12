Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Negotiations for ‘golden opportunity’ free trade deal with India to begin

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.31pm
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the “golden opportunity” of a free trade deal with India as negotiations begin.

Ms Trevelyan will officially launch the negotiations with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Thursday, which she hopes will kick off a “five-star year of trade” with further agreements around the world.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) said the deal could almost double UK exports to India, and bolster trade by as much as £28 million by 2035.

It is hoped that any new agreement would include cutting tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky, and would also contribute to the UK’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Cop26 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “A trade deal with India’s booming economy offers huge benefits for British businesses, workers and consumers. As we take our historic partnership with India to the next level, the UK’s independent trade policy is creating jobs, increasing wages and driving innovation across the country.”

Ms Trevelyan added: “A deal with India is a golden opportunity to put UK businesses at the front of the queue as the Indian economy continues to grow rapidly.

“By 2050 India will be the world’s third-largest economy with a middle class of almost 250 million shoppers. We want to unlock this huge new market for our great British producers and manufacturers across numerous industries from food and drink to services and automotive.”

The first round of negotiations is expected to start next week.

