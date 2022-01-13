Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zero-interest periods offered on credit cards expected to increase

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.19am Updated: January 13 2022, 12.41pm
The interest-free periods being offered on credit cards are expected to get longer in early 2022, according to a Bank of England survey of banks and building societies (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The interest-free periods being offered on credit cards are expected to get longer in early 2022, according to a survey of banks and building societies.

Long zero-interest periods could be useful for those trying to juggle their finances as households are squeezed by rising living costs.

Energy bills, food shopping and other expenses are expected to put household finances under strain in the months ahead.

The Bank of England asked lenders between November 22 and December 10 last year about their expectations for the period up to the end of February 2022.

The latest survey was carried out before the Bank announced a 0.15 percentage point increase to the base rate, taking it to 0.25%, in December.

Lenders said the length of interest-free periods on credit cards for both balance transfers and purchases is expected to increase.

They also expect demand for credit card borrowing to increase in the next few months, according to the Bank’s Credit Conditions Survey.

Recent research from Moneyfacts.co.uk found that improvements to introductory credit card offers mean people can get balance transfer deals lasting for 35 months and introductory purchase deals lasting as long as 24 months.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “The amount of interest someone would pay on a typical loan of £3,000 on average would be more than £600.”

But she said that, as an alternative, using a Virgin Money balance transfer card, for example, could potentially cost £88.20 in a transfer fee and provide a borrower with 35 months to pay off the debt before interest starts to kicks in.

Ms Springall said: “If borrowers are struggling with their debts, then seeking help from a debt charity is wise and it’s always worth checking any credit score before applying for a card or loan too.”

Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner at interactive investor, said the availability and promotion of credit products could “encourage people to spend money they don’t have, which can get them into trouble at a time where budgets are being squeezed”.

He added: “Worryingly, many people aren’t aware that BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes are a form of credit.

“Lenders expect demand for loans to increase as consumers brace for the biggest squeeze for a decade, with energy bills alone expected to rise by up to 50% in spring, while fuel prices, (and) the bumper cost of groceries add further strain on household budgets.

“Those riddled with debts who are struggling to pay might be able to arrange an alternative. It is worth consulting a debt advice charity such as StepChange or Turn2Us and they will go through all of your options.”

Mortgage demand, meanwhile, is expected to decrease in early 2022, according to the Bank’s survey.

Last year saw a flurry of housing market activity as the stamp duty holiday prompted a rush of purchases before the deadline. Some of those purchases may have otherwise taken place this year.

The survey also found that business borrowing demand is expected to increase slightly among small firms early this year.

Demand for loans will be unchanged for both medium-sized and large businesses, lenders predicted.

