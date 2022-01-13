Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government apologises to 118,000 people who saw benefits mistakenly cut

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.17pm
Work and Pensions minister David Rutley ‘unreservedly’ apologised directly to Ms U, a claimant whose benefit was cut (PA)
Work and Pensions minister David Rutley ‘unreservedly’ apologised directly to Ms U, a claimant whose benefit was cut (PA)

The Government has apologised to 118,000 disabled and ill people who saw their benefits mistakenly cut when they were transferred over to a new system.

Work and Pensions minister David Rutley “unreservedly” apologised directly to Ms U, a claimant whose benefit was cut after being transferred to Employment Support Allowance (ESA), which left her unable to heat her home and buy food.

At least 118,000 people with disabilities and health problems had their payments wrongly cut when they were moved on to ESA from other benefits, according to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it has since corrected the error and paid arrears totalling £613 million to those affected.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth (PA)

Labour shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the House of Commons that the apology was welcome but “it is no good ministers putting their fingers in their ears and pretending that there is not a bigger problem here”.

Mr Ashworth quoted the report to say the issue was an “unremedied injustice” which he said is “impacting on some of the most vulnerable people in society”.

He asked if the Government will provide compensation.

Mr Rutley replied: “In these situations, we are typically not compelled to come forward with blanket compensation payments but we will consider the views of the report.”

He added: “We would also say to people that if they want to contact us, the DWP, if they believe that they should be available to have compensation, then they can contact the various helplines we have set up.”

Mr Rutley told the Commons a “formal” apology would be extended with additional payments to the 118,000 who had lost out.

“I would like to start by extending an apology to Ms U and the experiences that have been highlighted in the Ombudsman’s report,” he said. “The department will, of course, formally apologise and make additional payments now that the PHSO report has been published.”

Mr Rutland also said: “We all make mistakes. This was clearly a big one. And all I can say is we will learn the lessons. But we also did take very… active response when we found out the scale of the problem.”

MP portraits
SNP MP Alan Brown (PA)

SNP MP Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) said: “It’s outrageous it’s taken the ombudsman to determine that compensation is due to the 118,000 claimants under payed for up to seven years. Of course people should be paid compensation for being forced to live in poverty.”

Mr Rutland said the Government would pay compensation to Ms U.

The minister was responding to Labour MP Clive Efford, who said: “My constituent suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, arthritis, hypertension, and Graves’ disease, and this decision left her to survive on far less than she was entitled to between May 23, 2012, and August 12, 2017, this amounted to £80 a week.

“The DWP, having made this error, compounded the problem by refusing to allow her to complain to the independent case examiner, and failing to tell her about her rights to go to the ombudsman.”

The MP for Eltham asked if the Government would accept the ombudsman recommendation and make a payment of £7,500 to compensate his constituent, and apply the “appropriate” rate of interest for the benefit arrears payment of over £19,000.

The minister said: “We unreservedly apologise for the situation that the constituent, Ms U, found herself in. We will pay the compensation and we will pay those interests as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier