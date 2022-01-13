Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government promises £4 million cash to help unpaid carers

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.13pm
Kevin Stewart praised the ‘vital’ work of unpaid carers as he announced extra funding (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
A £4 million support package to help Scotland’s “essential” unpaid carers has been unveiled by the Government.

The funding was announced as social care minister, Kevin Stewart, highlighted the “vital role” of unpaid carers, who look after relatives and loved ones.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in “many additional pressures” for this group, the Scottish Government pledged cash to help the organisations and services that support them.

The bulk of the cash will go to local carers centres across Scotland, with £3 million being set aside to help them expand their work.

As well as this, £590,000 will go to expand services and support for unpaid carers looking after someone with dementia, while £377,000 will go towards paying for breaks for parents and families looking after disabled children and young people.

Meanwhile, £200,000 will go towards expanding the support given to young carers by the Young Scot organisation.

Mr Stewart said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role in society and I know the pandemic has placed many additional pressures on Scotland’s carers.

“The Scottish Government has always been committed to improving carers’ rights and providing them with the support and extra help they deserve.

“The local services and third sector organisations that have been supporting carers during the pandemic have been exceptional. I am pleased to be able to announce this additional funding to allow them to continue their essential work.”

He added: “This support for carers comes on top of the Carer’s Allowance Supplement, the first payment made by Social Security Scotland, which increased Carer’s Allowance for eligible Scottish carers by around 13% compared to carers in the rest of the UK.

“In addition to this uplift to Carer’s Allowance, we made extra Coronavirus Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments in June 2020 and in December 2021 to support eligible carers.”

