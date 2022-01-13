Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Lanarkshire is now ’emergency-only service’, suggests Labour leader

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.39pm
NHS Lanarkshire has brought in a ‘managed suspension’ of GP services (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS Lanarkshire is now an “emergency-only service”, Anas Sarwar has suggested after the health board said its GPs will focus only on the most serious cases.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon emphasised the impact of the pandemic on the NHS, saying the suspension of services will not last any longer than necessary.

On Wednesday, the health board announced it had asked all GPs to focus on the most urgent and time-critical care as part of a “managed suspension of services”.

The health board declared a black alert in October last year as hospitals came under pressure.

First Minister’s Questions
Anas Sarwar said problems predate the pandemic (Fraser Bremner/PA)

But Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said problems with NHS capacity predate the pandemic and are getting “worse, not better”.

He said: “This is an unprecedented situation affecting the health and wellbeing of over 650,000 Scots.

“Isn’t it the case that for people in Lanarkshire, their entire health service has now effectively been turned into an emergency-only service?”

Ms Sturgeon disagreed, saying coronavirus has dealt the health service “two significant additional blows” in the last 10 months.

She said NHS Lanarkshire is in level two of its GP escalation framework for the next four weeks, which is not the most serious level.

The First Minister said: “That ensures that given the staff absences that are being experienced right now, we can continue to focus on the patients who most need care

“None of us want to be in this position, we hope we’ll be out of this position sooner rather than later.”

Scottish Parliament
Monica Lennon also raised the issue at FMQs (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Labour central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon also raised NHS Lanarkshire during First Ministers’ Questions, saying people in the region are “very afraid of becoming sick”.

She said: “What am I supposed to tell constituents in Lanarkshire who are reaching for the Samaritans Scotland phone number because they can’t get through to GP surgeries?”

The First Minister said she understands that for people in Lanarkshire and the wider public, this “is a really anxious time because of the ongoing challenges of Covid and the impact that is having on the national health service”.

She stressed, however, that “getting and keeping” Covid under control is key to improving services.

The First Minister went on: “The step that has been taken in NHS Lanarkshire, of course nobody wants any health board to be in that position, but it is about making sure they can maintain access to essential GP services at a time of unprecedented demand and also unprecedented staff absences.

“This is a short-term measure, nobody wants or will allow it to be in place for longer than necessary.”

