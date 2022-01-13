Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Speaker ‘not impressed’ with minister’s answer on Truss £3,000 lunch allegation

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.25pm Updated: January 13 2022, 2.29pm
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was ‘not a very good answer’ (PA)
The Commons Speaker said he was “not impressed” with a minister’s response to a question about Foreign Secretary Liz Truss allegedly overruling civil servants’ advice to host an expensive lunch at a Conservative donor’s private members’ club.

The Sunday Times reported that Ms Truss, who was then international trade secretary, overruled officials to request to host a £3,000 lunch for a US trade representative.

The location chosen was a Conservative donor’s private members’ club in Mayfair, the paper reported.

The Sunday Times added that the bill was negotiated down to £1,400.

Labour MP Catherine West asked the Government if it the incident would be investigated (PA)

In the Commons on Thursday, during a sessions of questions to the Cabinet Office, Labour MP Catherine West asked the Government if it the incident would be investigated.

The Hornsey and Wood Green MP asked “why the Foreign Secretary overruled the civil servants’ advice and took out to a £3,000 lunch in a private members club owned by a Tory donor, and he calls that abiding by the code”.

“Will he immediately include this in the investigation which is being undertaken into the other boozy parties in Number 10?”

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis responded: “It’s ridiculous to characterise the matter in the way that she does. The reality of the matter is the Labour Party engage in trade union entertainment on every possibly occasion.

“There is no conflict of interest in the matter that she describes and indeed all of the matters that are brought to the attention of the relevant authorities are properly dealt with.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was “not a very good answer” and that he was “not impressed with that”.

The Sunday Times quoted a spokesman for the Department for International Trade as saying: “This was a diplomatic working dinner attended by the previous international trade secretary, senior UK officials, and US counterparts from our largest single trading partner.”

The paper reported a source that said the venue was able to host attendees in a Covid-secure and private space.

