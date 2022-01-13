Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teachers’ union rejects ‘derisory and insulting’ pay offer

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 5.44pm
A previous pay offer for Scotland’s teachers was rejected in November (Ben Birchall/PA)
A teachers union has rejected the latest pay offer for the 2021/22 year during negotiations with the Scottish Government and local authorities.

The NASUWT said the pay offer failed to address the rising cost of living and recognise the contribution teachers have made during the pandemic.

A survey of union members found 91% thought the proposed pay offer was not fair, while 83% would be willing to vote for strike action to get a better deal.

NASUWT surveyed 479 members in Scotland between December 14 and  January 6.

A previous pay offer tabled in November was unanimously rejected by teaching unions.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Teachers have overwhelmingly voted to reject the latest pay offer, which is both derisory and insulting to the hard work and dedication that continues to be shown by teachers every day.

“Nine in ten members surveyed by the union said they were angry or disagreed with the pay offer, with a further 91% saying they feel the proposed offer is unfair in the current circumstances.

“86% said the pay award, if imposed, would have a negative impact on their morale as a teacher and two out of three say they are seriously considering leaving the teaching profession.”

He continued: “Ministers and employers need to recognise the deep damage that their actions are causing to the morale and commitment of teachers and for the continued provision of high-quality education to children and young people.

“Only by delivering a better deal for Scotland’s teachers will the Government and employers begin to restore the morale of the teaching profession, avoid disruption and secure better opportunities for pupils in Scotland’s schools.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Teachers’ pay and conditions of service are negotiated through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers.

“While it is for local government as the employer to make any revised offer of pay, we are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the SNCT.”

