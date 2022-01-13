Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK data watchdog warns No 10 staff not to erase messages amid party probe

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 6.05pm
Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)
Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

The UK’s data watchdog has warned that it is important “official records are kept” as Downing Street staff face an investigation over allegations of lockdown-breaking.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it was potentially a “criminal offence” to erase communications, including messages which takes place within “private correspondence channels of public authorities”.

The statement comes amid reports that No 10 staff have been told to wipe their phones of any information that could potentially be incriminating during senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into claims that Government parties were held in contravention to coronavirus restrictions.

Cabinet Office official Ms Gray is said to be interviewing Government staff as she looks to determine the facts behind the allegations.

The Independent said it had spoken to two No 10 sources who claimed a senior member of staff told them it would be a “good idea” to remove any messages implying they had attended or were aware of events that could “look like a party”.

The sources told the paper the “clean-up” suggestion was made early last month after the first reports emerged of parties at Downing Street.

An ICO spokeswoman said: “It is an important principle of government transparency and accountability that official records are kept of key actions and decisions.

“Relevant information that exists in the private correspondence channels of public authorities should be available and included in responses to information requests received.

“Erasing, destroying or concealing information within scope of a freedom of information request, with the intention of preventing its disclosure is a criminal offence under section 77 of the Freedom of Information Act.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally come under scrutiny since the claims surfaced.

On Wednesday, he admitted to MPs that he attended a “bring your own booze” garden party in Downing Street on May 20 2020 for about 25 minutes.

He apologised for not shutting down the drinks, which took place when outdoor gatherings in groups of more than two people were banned, but said he was under the impression it was a “work event”.

