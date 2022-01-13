Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Chinese agent was given award by Theresa May

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 6.39pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

A lawyer accused of being a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” was given an award by Theresa May when she was prime minister in 2019.

Christine Ching Kui Lee was named as one of No 10’s “Points of Light” for her work with the British Chinese Project.

But on Thursday she was described in a security alert by MI5 as being “knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)”.

In a personal letter to Lee, Mrs May said: “You should feel very proud of the difference that The British Chinese Project is making in promoting engagement, understanding, and cooperation between the Chinese and British communities in the UK.

“I also wish you well with your work to further the inclusion and participation of British-Chinese people in the UK political system.”

Lee said she was “surprised and honoured” to receive the award.

The Security Service Interference Alert issued by MI5 highlighted Lee’s affiliations to the British Chinese Project and the China Overseas Friendship,

But it said she has “acted covertly in coordination with the UFWD and is judged to be involved in political interference activities in the UK”.

Asked about the Points of Light award, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I don’t know the background to that particular award.”

