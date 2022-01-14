Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Misery for drivers as pothole breakdowns hit three-year high

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.04am
Pothole-related breakdowns have reached a three-year high, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole-related breakdowns have reached a three-year high, new figures show.

The RAC said it received a “ridiculous” 10,123 call outs for problems caused by damaged road surfaces last year.

That is 19% more than in 2020 (8,524 breakdowns) and a 10% increase on the 2019 total (9,198 breakdowns).

Some 1.5% of all call outs attended by RAC patrols in 2021 were for pothole-related issues such as distorted wheels, broken suspension springs or damaged shock absorbers.

The RAC responded to 10,123 pothole-related breakdowns in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Drivers are more than one-and-a-half times more likely to break down after hitting a pothole today than they were in 2006, according to the firm.

It released the figures to mark National Pothole Day, which aims to highlight the problems caused by crumbling road surfaces.

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: “The rot appears to have well and truly set in when it comes to the country’s roads, with our patrols going out to vast numbers of drivers who, through no fault of their own, are breaking down because of the wear and tear caused by potholes.

“This is ridiculous because it is almost entirely avoidable if roads were maintained properly.

Cyclists riding past a pothole in Islington, London
Potholes are a ‘serious road safety hazard’ for cyclists, the RAC said (Yui Mok/PA)

“With drivers contributing so much in terms of tax to the Government, the very least they deserve are roads that are fit for purpose.

“Potholed roads are a menace, not a mere annoyance. They can cause thousands of pounds of unnecessary damage to drivers’ vehicles, make using our roads uncomfortable, and can be a serious road safety hazard for anyone on two wheels.”

Mr Lyes warned that the number of drivers hitting potholes will rise even further this spring as “inevitably, we have plenty of cold weather still to come this winter”.

Potholes are often caused by rainwater getting into road defects.

When the water freezes it expands, creating further deterioration in surfaces.

He called for “fresh thinking” on tackling the problem, such as ring-fencing a proportion of existing taxation to provide councils with long-term funding for maintaining local roads.

Recent analysis by the Local Government Association found that annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been removed from council budgets in England.

LGA transport spokesman David Renard said: “Greater and consistent long-term investment in local road maintenance is needed so councils can embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed.”

The latest report by the Asphalt Industry Alliance claimed councils in England and Wales would need to spend a total of £10 billion over a decade to bring all their pothole-plagued roads up to scratch.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Government is providing over £5 billion of investment over this Parliament for highways maintenance to local highways authorities across England.

“This is enough to fill millions of potholes a year, repair dozens of bridges, and resurface roads up and down the country.”

