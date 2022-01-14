Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humza Yousaf: Omicron wave appears to be ‘decelerating’

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 10.20am
Humza Yousaf says the rate of Omicron cases is slowing down (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Omicron wave of coronavirus appears to be “decelerating”, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

However, he stressed the need for more data in order to be definitive.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus figures included both PCR and lateral flow test numbers for the first time.

This was due to a change in the rules where a positive lateral flow result no longer needed a PCR confirmation.

Mr Yousaf appeared on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Friday, where he was asked if the Omicron wave had passed its peak.

The Health Secretary said he had spoken to his clinical advisors about it yesterday, saying: “A few more days of data would be extremely helpful to give a definitive answer to that.

“But I think it would be safe to say at this stage that the Omicron wave is decelerating.

“That is evident if you look at hospital numbers, where hospital admissions, although they continue to increase, there’s definitely a slowing-down of the rate of the increase.

“Certainly, the case numbers themselves, notwithstanding the instability of some of the data because of the recent changes, certainly looks like those numbers are lower than where we were at the peak.”

It would be necessary to wait a little longer to see the impact of schools returning, he said.

The Health Secretary also spoke about the recent decision to cut the self-isolation period for some positive cases, subject to two consecutive negative lateral flow tests.

He said: “The First Minister herself has said that when we made these self-isolation changes, it’s not that they were risk-free.

“They have an element of risk.”

He added: “We think we got that balance right, particularly given the absence levels in public services, including, of course, the NHS.”

