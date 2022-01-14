Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health Secretary welcomes opening of new NHS 24 call centre in Dundee

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 11.18am Updated: January 14 2022, 1.30pm
Humza Yousaf meets clinical services managers Billy Togneri and Julie Lindsay during a visit to the new NHS 24 call centre (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)
Humza Yousaf meets clinical services managers Billy Togneri and Julie Lindsay during a visit to the new NHS 24 call centre (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)

A new NHS 24 call centre has opened in Dundee to help more patients in non-life-threatening cases and ease the pressure on hospital departments.

Patients with relatively minor injuries and illnesses are asked to call the NHS 24 service on 111 before attending hospital as part of the Scottish Government’s redesign of urgent care, with A&E departments struggling.

The round-the-clock helpline received approximately 182,000 calls during December, with almost 50,000 over the Hogmanay weekend alone.

The latest expansion of the service will see about 140 staff recruited by the end of March, including call handlers, nurses, psychological mental health practitioners and mental health nurses.

Visiting the new centre, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are experiencing the toughest winter our health and social care system has ever faced.

“With the current system pressures, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the role of NHS 24 in giving support and advice to people who need it has never been more vital.

“I am extremely grateful for the contribution that NHS 24 staff have made during the pandemic and, particularly, during these difficult winter months.

“I would urge everyone to make use of these services, by calling 111 or visiting NHS Inform when needed. Highly trained staff will be happy to give advice and direct you to the best place if you need treatment.

“This new call centre facility in Dundee will allow NHS 24 to further expand their capacity – helping more people and better managing capacity throughout the rest of the healthcare system.

Humza Yousaf speaks to Jim Miller, NHS24 chief executive
Humza Yousaf speaks to Jim Miller, NHS24 chief executive (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)

“To help make this possible, the Scottish Government has invested more than £20 million additional funding for NHS 24 this year for extra recruitment, and this new facility. All of this builds on the work undertaken as part of our £300 million investment in health and care services as part of our winter preparations.”

NHS 24 chief executive, Jim Miller, added: “NHS 24 has played a crucial role in Scotland’s response to the pandemic and our expansion in Dundee will ensure we are enable to continue to provide high quality, safe and effective care to public in the months and years ahead.

“Call handlers, nurses, psychological mental health practitioners and mental health nurses are already working in this key, contact centre delivering care.

“I expect it to be at  full capacity by the end of March.”

Joe FitzPatrick and Shona Robison, MSPs for Dundee West and East respectively, also welcomed the call centre’s opening.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “The efforts of all our NHS staff have been nothing short of heroic over the course of the pandemic.

“NHS 24 is fielding unprecedented call numbers and I am delighted that Dundee will be home to a new call centre, which will help to alleviate pressures on the rest of the NHS and social care.

“If you need health or care advice, please call NHS 24 on 111 or visit nhsinform.scot, where you can access information that you can trust.”

Ms Robison added: “The Scottish Government is providing record funding for our NHS and continues to invest in Dundee, with these NHS 24 jobs on top of hundreds of new jobs based at Social Security Scotland’s headquarters at Dundee Waterfront.”

