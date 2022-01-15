Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

More migrants rescued from Channel following crossing death

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 8.06am Updated: January 15 2022, 11.42am
A man carries a baby as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A man carries a baby as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dozens of people, believed to be migrants, have been brought ashore on the Kent coast the day after a man died while trying to cross the English Channel.

Photos show two boats arriving, each carrying around 30 people including children, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the craft was brought in to Dover while the second group were brought ashore at Dungeness.

A man carries a baby
A man carries a baby ashore at Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The images showed some receiving medical treatment after being brought back onto land.

The groups were rescued in pitch-black conditions by the RNLI following two small boat incidents in the Channel.

On Friday, a Sudanese man in his 20s was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK, according to French authorities.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
(PA/ Gareth Fuller) The group were rescued following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The man was taken back to shore but declared dead.

A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.

In that incident, a total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
(PA/ Gareth Fuller) A man carries a baby as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI

The death came less than two months after at least 27 people died when their boat sank off the coast of France in November.

More than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats in 2022, following a record-breaking year in 2021.

At least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child wrapped up in an orange lifejacket and wearing a beanie hat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier