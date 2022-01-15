Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

‘Cause for optimism’ as new Covid cases slow down, expert says

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 10.28am Updated: January 15 2022, 2.54pm
Positive coronavirus cases may be ‘decelerating’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Positive coronavirus cases may be ‘decelerating’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The recent decline in new coronavirus cases is "cause for optimism" but the NHS is "not out of the woods yet", a health expert has said.

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said she was encouraged by data in recent days showing a slowing-down of infections.

However the health board is expected to come under pressure over the next two weeks.

Ms Evans spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Saturday.

Asked about the situation in her health board area, she said: “What a difference a week has made for us.

“Certainly, a slowing down of those infection rates that we saw in just in the run-up to Christmas and at the start of New Year.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Ms Evans said the effect of the Omicron wave would still be felt in hospitals around Scotland.

She said: “The baked-in cases that we’ve got, we expect to see for the next week, two weeks.

“So that means that we’re still under pressure in health and social care systems, but it gives us some cause for optimism.

“Particularly when you start to look at the effects elsewhere in Scotland and the UK and in other parts of the world where the Omicron wave happened sooner, we’re starting to see a slowdown or even a plateauing of hospitalisations.

“So that’s positive news, but we’re nowhere near out of the woods yet.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Friday that the Omicron wave appeared to be “decelerating” but more data was needed to be definitive.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus figures included both PCR and lateral flow test numbers for the first time.

This was due to a change in the rules where a positive lateral flow result no longer needed a PCR confirmation.

Coronavirus lateral flow test
Reporting of lateral flow test results is a 'real worry' (PA)

Ms Evans also expressed some concern over whether everyone would report their lateral flow tests.

She told Good Morning Scotland: “We call it losing sight of the case burden. That’s a real worry.”

She added: “I think we all benefit from registering those results and my plea would be do that, absolutely do that.

“Particularly with the dominance of lateral flow testing now.”

Professor Bauld comments
Linda Bauld said cases appeared to be 'stabilising' (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh and chief social policy adviser to the Scottish Government, also said Omicron cases appear to be “stabilising”.

She told BBC Breakfast on Saturday: “The cases, if we look at them, are going down by over 20%.

“In fact, yesterday I think was the last day, the first day for a while we’ve had less than 100,000 cases so things seem to moving in the right direction.”

However, she added that the number of patients in hospitals was still “very high”.

On Saturday, Scotland recorded 21 new coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,833 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 4,469 were identified through PCR tests.

Since Thursday, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.

It means the death toll under the daily measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,059.

There were 1,540 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 46 were in intensive care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier