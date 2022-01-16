Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Scottish Government call for ‘urgent’ action on energy bills

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 12.02am
The energy price cap is expected to rise in April (Danny Lawson/PA)
The energy price cap is expected to rise in April (Danny Lawson/PA)

Urgent action is needed to reduce energy bills including a cut in VAT, the Scottish Government has said.

Ministers in Edinburgh have written to the UK Government, saying there should be targeted support for those on low incomes.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson and Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison have written a joint letter to UK Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

They have called for four-nation discussions ahead of an expected increase in the energy price cap in April.

The letter says the Scottish Government is already taking a number of measures to reduce the burden on consumers, but most powers around energy markets are reserved.

More hydrogen to be delivered to households
More Cold Weather Payments have been urged (Joe Giddens/PA)

It says: “The UK Government must urgently take further tangible actions in addition to what suppliers (have) already been asked to do to support those in need.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been pressing the UK Government to provide more help to vulnerable households through the Warm Home Discount scheme.

“We have set out how this could be delivered by the Scottish Government as part of a single, more flexible fuel poverty scheme in Scotland.

“However time is running out for a replacement scheme of any kind to be put in place for next winter, how these levy-funded schemes will operate from April remains in your hands and a clear, prompt decision is now needed.”

The letter continues: “We believe you should urgently consider a reduction to VAT as one of the most simple means of mitigating the impact on consumers in the short term.

“We would also urge you to make additional payments for those eligible for Cold Weather Payments as a means of targeting support for those on the lowest incomes including older people on pension credit.

“Since meaningful collaboration between the UK Government and the devolved nations will be a vital component of any effective response to this situation, we would welcome an assurance that this is already part of your thinking and would like to meet as early as possible, to discuss these matters further.”

A UK Government spokesman said domestic fuel bills were already subject to the reduced rate of 5% VAT, while the Warm Home Discount provided a £140 rebate to more than two million low-income households.

The spokesman said: “We recognise families are facing pressure, which is why we are taking £4.2bn of decisive action to help households across the UK, and the Energy Price Cap remains in place to shield millions from high global gas prices.

“We are also supporting vulnerable and low-income households through initiatives such as the new £500 million Household Support Fund, Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier