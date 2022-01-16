Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 12.46pm
Sir Tony Blair said he would not comment on whether Boris Johnson should resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.

Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.

The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.

He added: “The people in Downing Street would have been working under the most enormous pressure, enormous difficulty.

“I understand how it happened.

“But the trouble is, you can give an explanation but you can’t really excuse it.

“People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and anguish and grief, and it just shouldn’t be allowed to happen, frankly.

“But I guess he (Boris Johnson) knows that.”

Sir Tony said he did not recall holding drinking parties during his tenure as Britain’s leader, adding: “When you are there, it’s such a pressured environment and you’re usually working flat-out, so most people at the end of the busy day just want to go home.”

The prominent politician was appointed by the Queen as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, at the turn of the year.

Sir Tony Blair said reports of parties during lockdown in No 10 were inexcusable
Sir Tony Blair said reports of parties during lockdown in No 10 were inexcusable (Toby Melville/PA)

But a petition to strip him of his knighthood gathered more than one million signatures, with a change.org campaign calling him the “least deserving person” following his part in involving the UK in the allied invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sir Tony said he “expected” people to object to the decision but argued that there are some who “want to say the only thing the government did was Iraq and ignore all the rest of the things we do”.

“Especially in today’s politics, you don’t occupy a position of leadership and take decisions without arousing a lot of opposition and so it didn’t surprise me,” he added.

“The best thing is just to accept that of course there will be people who strongly oppose it and detest me for various reasons, and this is just what happens in politics.”

He said he was “perfectly happy with Tony”, rather than being called “Sir Tony”, following the honour.

