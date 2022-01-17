Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Starmer reveals Gary Neville told him he was ‘not being strong enough’

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 11.12am
Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19 (PA)
Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19 (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed he was tackled by football pundit Gary Neville for not being strong enough in standing up to the Government over coronavirus rules.

Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19.

He said Neville should now go “as far as he wants” in politics.

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I think… probably (at the) end of 2020 I thought Labour should have been a lot stronger. I think Labour had them at that point.

“I would be open with Keir about this, I don’t think that he was strong enough at that point. Now I think he realises he needs to take the gloves off.”

Sir Keir told LBC Radio the pair had an “exchange” about the situation.

“When he says there, ‘I’ve been open with him about this’, I can tell you that he was,” Sir Keir said.

“We’ve had a number of conversations.

“I’m a big fan of his, by the way. I think it’s actually fantastic … his analysis is fantastic.”

Asked about his talks with Neville, Sir Keir said: “Gary thought I wasn’t being strong enough. He thought we should have voted against the Government restrictions in the tier system. I didn’t. I didn’t agree with the tier system but it was all or nothing in those days.

“If you didn’t vote for the restrictions, then there were no restrictions and I didn’t think that was the right thing.

“He thought differently and we had an exchange.”

Sir Keir said he preferred “robust conversations” to the “warm bath” of only speaking to people who agree with him.

Asked whether Neville could be a candidate for election for Labour, Sir Keir said: “Gary should go as far as he wants to.”

