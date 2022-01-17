Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM based at Chequers in early days of pandemic ‘to protect pregnant Carrie’

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 1.36pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)

Boris and Carrie Johnson decamped from Downing Street to their country residence of Chequers – with the Prime Minister commuting back and forth – in the early days of the pandemic because it was safer for Mr Johnson’s pregnant then-fiancee, No 10 has said.

Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister and his now-wife based themselves at the Buckinghamshire country house in March 2020 after Mrs Johnson was deemed vulnerable due to being heavily pregnant.

It comes after news website Tortoise reported that Mr Johnson had commuted back and forth to Downing Street between March 16 and 27, despite guidance against non-essential travel and then later that people should “remain in their primary residence”.

Uhuru Kenyatta visit to UK
Boris Johnson at Chequers, the country house of the serving Prime Minister (Peter Cziborra/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “At the time, as you know, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise social contacts, so in line with clinical guidance and to minimise the risk to her they were based at Chequers during that period, with the Prime Minister commuting to Downing Street to work.”

The spokesman said that Mrs Johnson would have been at risk staying in No 10 because the buildings were both residences and a place of work and that “someone living there would also use the same entrance to the hundreds of individuals that work within Downing Street”.

The spokesman said the guidance on not travelling to second homes did not come in until March 22, “at which point the Prime Minister and his wife were already based in Chequers, acting in line with clinical guidance”.

Conservative Party Conference
Mr Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage after delivering his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And when asked if the PM was therefore putting his wife at risk by commuting during the period, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister was leading the coronavirus response, the pandemic response, and in line with a number of individuals who were required to still be in work… that’s why the Prime Minister was coming to No 10 for necessary work meetings.”

The spokesman said there would have been staff at Chequers with the couple, and when asked if they had any non-work visitors he said: “Well, they were acting in accordance with the guidance and any subsequent legislation at all times. So beyond that, I don’t have any more to add.”

