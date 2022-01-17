Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Debate about Wales’ future to be held in Parliament

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 5.46pm
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart will open the debate (PA)
A debate about the future of Wales is to be held in Parliament.

At a Welsh Grand Committee on Tuesday, the first to be held since 2018, the matter of strengthening the union will be discussed.

The UK Government’s plans to level up communities, the delivery of growth deals in every part of the country, and the provision of millions of pounds of Covid-19 support will also be considered.

One of three Grand Committees of the House of Commons along with those of Scotland and Northern Ireland, the committee is made up of the 40 Wales MPs and up to five others, and debates issues relevant to the nation.

Created in 1960 to consider the impact of policy and legislation on Wales, the debates have also taken place outside London, including in Cwmbran in 2001 and Wrexham a decade later.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart will open the debate and it will be closed by Wales Office Minister David TC Davies, with Swansea West MP Geraint Davies chairing.

Mr Hart said he wanted to use the event to “highlight areas including levelling up left-behind communities, and developing Wales’s renewable sector where we can work together even more productively for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

He said: “Through the difficult last two years, the UK Government has sought to keep people right across the UK safe, while keeping the economic damage wrought by the pandemic to a minimum.

“The benefits to Wales of being part of a successful and prosperous union have never been clearer, with Covid-19 vaccines procured and provided for the whole of the UK by the UK Government, the UK’s armed forces working on the frontline of health services in Wales, and massive UK-wide financial support to keep businesses going and to keep people in jobs.”

Tuesday’s debate will be broadcast on Parliament TV from 9.45am.

