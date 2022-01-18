Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.58am
A motion has been lodged at Holyrood calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.

The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister.”

A majority of Holyrood’s MSPs, including many Scottish Conservatives, have publicly called for Mr Johnson to stand down after he admitted attending a gathering where Number 10 staff were invited to bring their own booze.

The UK Government is reportedly facing 17 separate allegations about parties and other incidents of breaking coronavirus rules, with an investigation currently under way by senior civil Sue Gray.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described excuses by Mr Johnson about the allegations as “absolutely farcical” as he urged MSPs to support the motion.

He said: “While new mothers gave birth alone and families said goodbye to their loved ones on Zoom, the Prime Minister and his staff were living it up.

“Boris Johnson isn’t sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the rules. He is just sad that he got caught.

“The idea that these parties were going on under the noses of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak and they weren’t aware of it is absolutely farcical. I’m insulted that he thinks the public are so stupid.

“It’s time for him to resign as Prime Minister and minister for the Union and allow someone else to take over.

“I hope that the Scottish Parliament can speak in one voice in calling for the Prime Minister to go.”

