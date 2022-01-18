First week of year sees worst accident and emergency waiting times on record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland recorded the worst ever accident and emergency waiting times in the first week of the year, NHS figures reveal.

Almost a third (32.6%) of the 21,163 patients attending A&E waited more than four hours before they were admitted to the hospital, transferred or discharged.

The Scottish Government’s target of 95% of patients being attended to within four hours has not been met since July 2020 and the 67.4% seen in that time during the week ending January 9 is the lowest ever recorded.

Of the 6,902 patients who waited longer than four hours, 2,079 waited over eight hours and 690 people spent more than 12 hours at A&E before being seen.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These worst ever A&E stats are a shameful indictment of Humza Yousaf’s inept stewardship of Scotland’s NHS.

“The tragic reality is that these delays lead to needless loss of life.

“How many wake-up calls does the Health Secretary need before he finally devises a coherent strategy to tackle the unacceptable emergency waiting times in Scotland?

“Yet his responses feel like a rearranging of the deckchairs on the Titanic.

“Instead of the detailed action plan we crave, we get desperate pleas for patients to go to GPs rather than A&E.

“This has simply added to the crisis in general practice – as we saw with the partial suspension of GP services in NHS Lanarkshire last week – while having no apparent effect on our emergency wards, which are beyond breaking point.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said: “This is a deeply worrying development and it is clear that thousands of lives are being put in danger.

“Week after week we have seen all-time lows in A&E services but the SNP Government has failed to act.

“NHS staff are working incredibly hard, especially as the winter pressures start to bite, but they are being badly failed by a Government that is not adequately supporting them in their efforts to keep the people of Scotland safe.

“The Cabinet Secretary’s lack of action in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of a dereliction of duty.

“This is unacceptable – action is needed now to stop lives being lost.”

When asked about the situation in Scotland’s A&E during a visit to a hospital in Edinburgh last week, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned of “really high staff absences” and said: “This is the most difficult period our NHS has ever faced because of the pandemic.”

He told the PA news agency: “Look at the first week of January compared to the last week in December – there was a 65% increase in the staff that were absent due to Covid related reasons.

“So there are reasons for that performance, there are reasons for that pressure.

“What we’re doing is investing significant amounts of money, and not just a £300 million pound winter package, which will help the situation, but I don’t doubt that the situation would be a lot worse had we not invested that money.”

Responding to the latest figures, Mr Yousaf said it was “undoubtedly one of the most challenging the NHS has ever faced”.

He added: “Today’s figures have undoubtedly been impacted by Omicron-related staff absences, with health boards reporting a 31% increase in coronavirus absence compared with the previous week.

“On average, 7,174 NHS staff were absent per day for reasons related to Coronavirus, or around 4.0% of the NHS workforce. Additionally, Covid-19 general occupancy was 1376; 44% higher than at the same point the previous week (January 2) and 161% higher than at the same point two weeks previously (December 26).

“These figures are a reminder of the unprecedented challenges our NHS continues to face including high levels of people whose condition has deteriorated during the pandemic due to the backlog of waiting lists and the significantly faster rate of increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations this year compared to last January.

“Although the next few weeks will undoubtedly continue to be the most difficult very challenging, I would expect to see an improvement in performance next week and in the weeks ahead.

“To support the workforce and maximise capacity, we have introduced a range of measures including new remote monitoring tools to support people with Covid-19 to stay safely at home. We have also expanded capacity in NHS 24 so they can help more people and further alleviate pressures on the rest of NHS and social care.”