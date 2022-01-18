Universities told to stop using NDAs to ‘silence’ victims of sexual harassment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Universities should end the use of non-disclosure agreements to “silence” victims of sexual harassment, the higher education minister has said.

Michelle Donelan has called on all university leaders to sign up to a pledge not to use legally binding contracts to stop staff and students from speaking out in cases of sexual misconduct and bullying.

The minister expects the “shabby practice” to be stamped out on campuses as she said sexual harassment complainants should never be “bullied into silence” to protect the university’s reputation.

So far six university vice-chancellors, including those from Exeter and University College London (UCL), have committed to the pledge.

Universities who sign up will be listed on the #Can’tBuyMySilence’s website – a campaign set up by former Harvey Weinstein aide Zelda Perkins and Canadian law professor Julie Macfarlane to end NDAs.

Ms Donelan warned that students could decide not to apply to universities who refuse to commit to ending the use of NDAs in sexual harassment cases.

She told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour: “I am aiming to have the vast majority of universities signed up to this within the year.”

The minister added that she is working with Can’t Buy My Silence who will name all the universities who sign up to the pledge on their website.

She said: “So universities that don’t, won’t make it to that list. Students could in effect vote with their feet and not choose to go to that university.”

It comes after a number of British universities were named on the Everyone’s Invited website last year, which has highlighted allegations of a “rape culture” in education settings.

Last month, the University and College Union warned that British universities are failing to tackle “endemic” levels of sexual violence on campuses.

The union – which warned that some institutions have sought to protect “star academics” and their own reputations before delivering justice for victims – called on institutions to abandon the use of NDAs.

The pledge, backed by MPs and campaign groups, commits universities not to use NDAs against students and staff who come forward to report abuse.

It comes amid fears that victims are being pressured into signing agreements which stop them from speaking out to protect the reputations of perpetrators.

A BBC investigation in February 2020 found that a third of the 136 UK universities which responded to requests had used NDAs on student grievances since 2016 resulting in payouts of more than £1.3 million.

Some students felt “forced” to sign the NDAs with one rape victim claiming she was threatened with expulsion if she breached it, the investigation found.

Higher and Further Education Minister Ms Donelan said: “Sexual harassment is horrendous and complainants should never be bought or bullied into silence simply to protect the reputation of their university.

“Such agreements make it harder for other victims to come forward and help hide perpetrators behind a cloak of anonymity.

“The use of Non-Disclosure Agreements to buy victims’ silence is a far cry from their proper purpose​, ​for example to protect trade secrets. I am determined to see this shabby practice stamped out on our campuses, which is why last year I wrote to vice-chancellors making my position clear.

“Several university leaders have signed a new moral contract to end the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements against students and staff, and I call on other vice-chancellors to do the right thing and follow their lead.”

Zelda Perkins and Julie Macfarlane, the co-founders of Can’t Buy My Silence, said: “We have seen up-close the damage caused by NDAs used by some institutions of further and higher education; damage to individual complainants who feel betrayed by their university, and damage to trust among institutions when a wrongdoer is ‘passed on’ protected by an NDA.

“We are delighted that Minister Donelan is asking universities to condemn this practice and pledge not to use NDAs in the future.

“This will dramatically change the accountability and transparency of universities and improve the lives of students, staff and faculty by helping to break the cycle of abusive behaviour perpetuated by these agreements.”

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, vice-president for higher education at the National Union of Students, said: “After years of campaigning to end sexual violence on campus NUS welcomes this timely announcement by the Universities Minister.

“Non-Disclosure Agreements have long been used to intimidate survivors, protect perpetrators and enable cycles of abuse to continue.

“We urge all institutions to sign this pledge, bring much needed transparency to how they deal with complaints about sexual violence and commit to creating truly safe and supportive campuses for students and staff.”

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said: “Universities have a duty of care towards their students and staff and take very seriously their responsibility to ensuring that life on campus is a fulfilling, safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“The overwhelming majority do have this positive experience, but in the small number of cases where episodes of harassment or violence sadly do occur, it is critical that victims feel supported and confident to speak out.

“Universities should not use NDAs or confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements in harassment cases, or allow any agreements which prevent open conversations about harassment. Such clauses can be barriers to the reporting of concerns and are both unethical and unacceptable.”