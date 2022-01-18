Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trial benefit for disabled children pays out £140k in four months

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 1.03pm
The benefit is designed to help families with disabled children (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A newly-devolved benefit for disabled children has paid out more than £140,000 over four months in its trial areas.

The child disability payment replaces the disability living allowance for children and was introduced in three Scottish council areas on a trial basis in late July last year.

Up until late November, a total of £141,680 was paid out, statistics from the Scottish Government show.

Some 550 applications were made for the benefit, with 84% being made online.

A total of 355 of these completed the second part of the application form during the four-month period, of which 72% were processed and 165 were authorised.

While initially trialled in Dundee City, Perth & Kinross and the Western Isles, the child disability payment has now opened to applications across Scotland.

It is designed to help families with the extra costs that a disabled child may have.

The benefit consists of two components, one for care and one for mobility, each of which have three different levels of payment.

Announcing the rollout in November, Social Security Minister, Ben Macpherson, said: “In the months and years ahead, thousands of families will benefit from our simplified and much less stressful system, which will treat everyone with dignity, fairness and respect.

“Social security is a shared investment in building a fairer Scotland and we encourage those who are eligible for support to apply.”

