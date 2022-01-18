Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson: Putin cannot be allowed to ‘rewrite the rules’ over Ukraine

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 1.23pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
The UK is doing “everything possible” to support the people of Ukraine in the face of a Russian “disinformation campaign”, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that Russian president Vladimir Putin “must not be allowed to rewrite the rules” of international relations as tensions continued to mount.

The UK has promised anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in response to a Russian military build-up on the border, with around 100 British troops involved in a training operation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson addressed the situation during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“He said the UK is doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people in the face of a disinformation campaign from Russia aimed at undermining its sovereign neighbour.

“The UK remains open to further talks with Russia.

“The Prime Minister said that President Putin must not be allowed to rewrite the rules and that as a free democracy must continue to be allowed to aspire to Nato membership.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Monday that the UK was supplying light anti-armour defensive weapons, with a “small number” of UK personnel travelling to the country to provide training.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is a small infantry training team deploying to assist the Ukrainian armed forces to become familiar with the defensive systems we are providing and ensure they are able to use them as soon as possible.

“Operation Orbital, our training deployment in Ukraine, has a routine commitment of around 100 personnel – that will fluctuate depending on the type of training taking place.”

