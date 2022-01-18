Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 3.46pm
Humza Yousaf says JCVI advice is being followed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Children aged between five and 11 who have medical conditions which put them at greater risk from coronavirus will be invited for their first vaccine doses this week.

Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12 to 15 who are at particular risk inviting them for a booster jag, with this taking place 12 weeks after their last primary dose.

For five to 11-year-olds, letters will be sent from health boards from this week onwards.

The Scottish Government says five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success and we are so grateful to all those who have taken up the offer of a vaccination and, of course, every single person involved in the delivery of our national programme.

“In this next part of the programme, we continue to deliver boosters and take forward the latest advice from the JCVI regarding younger cohorts.

“They and their parents can find out more about the vaccination that is recommended for each age group at NHS Inform.

“We urge all those who are eligible for any dose to take up the offer to protect them, those around them and, of course, our NHS at this particularly busy time.”

