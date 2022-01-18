Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid guidance said people should ‘minimise’ workplace gatherings

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 5.21pm
People walk past a social distancing sign on the high street in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lockdown rules when Boris Johnson attended the drinks do in the No 10 garden barred people from leaving their homes without “reasonable excuse” while official guidance said they should “minimise” workplace gatherings.

The Prime Minister has said he believed the gathering on May 20 2020 had been a “work event” and may have “technically” been permitted within the rules.

However some lawyers have questioned his explanation, saying it was hard to argue that a social event was “necessary” for work purposes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said he believed he was attending a ‘work event’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A week before No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own bottle” to the Downing Street garden, the rules for England had been significantly eased for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March 2020.

In particular, restrictions on outdoor exercise were lifted and some strictly limited outdoor mixing with one other person from another household was allowed provided two metres social-distancing was maintained.

However many of the original regulations remained in place with the regulations setting out in law what counted as a “reasonable excuse” for people to leave their homes.

They included going to work “where it is not reasonably possible for that person to work … from the place where they are living”.

At the same time the rules also prohibited by law all gatherings in public of more than two people except for reasons set out in the regulations – including if it was “essential” for work purposes.

Government guidance issued alongside the regulations stated that “workers should try to minimise all meetings and other gatherings in the workplace”.

Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister who has spent the pandemic interpreting complex coronavirus laws and explaining them to the public on social media, said it was hard to see how the Downing Street event could be justified under the rules in place at the time.

“The law in place at the time focused on the need to work as a reasonable excuse to leave the house, so the work would have to be necessary,” he told the PA news agency.

“Anything could be classed as a work event but it is difficult to see how a social gathering would be necessary for work.

“No work is being done and it could be reasonably be done by other means from home.”

