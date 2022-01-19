Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Disappointing’ progress in work to keep women out of prison – report

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 1.25am
File photo dated 23/09/2020 of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
File photo dated 23/09/2020 of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government has made “limited progress” on steering women away from crime and keeping them out of prison, according to a report.

Whitehall’s spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) found the Ministry of Justice has not made its female offender strategy a “priority” or matched its promises with funding.

The Government previously promised to cut the number of women in custody and provide effective support to deal with problems which could lead to crime in the first place or reoffending.

Mental health support in prisons
The Government has been urged to invest in support services rather than spend money on building more prison places (Paul Faith/PA)

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The Ministry of Justice has not made the female offender strategy a priority.

“The strategy is intended to improve outcomes for women, but a lack of clear goals makes it hard to evaluate progress. Even in the areas where it focused attention, such as developing community options for women, delivery has been disappointing.

“The Ministry of Justice must clarify its aspirations and priorities for women, and match these to clear actions and funding, to improve how the criminal justice system treats women.”

Kate Paradine, chief executive of the charity Women in Prison, accused the Government of “failing to follow its own evidence and strategy which acknowledges most women in prison should not be there” and urged it to invest in support services rather than spend money on building more prison places.

The Safe Homes for Women Leaving Prison initiative said the report made for “deeply depressing reading”, adding: “To deliver on its own strategy, the Government needs to find and invest the modest sums required and learn from, and adopt, the initiatives already working in the volunteer/charity sector… In particular, it has to accept that discharging any woman into homelessness, never mind the staggering high numbers that we are seeing, is not in the best interests of the individual, society or the taxpayer.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We launched the female offenders strategy in 2018 with the aim of steering women away from crime and since then the number of women entering the criminal justice system has fallen by 30%.

“We are investing tens of millions of pounds over the next three years into community services like women’s centres, drug rehabilitation and accommodation support so that fewer women end up in prison.”

