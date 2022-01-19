Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is behind the cost-of-living squeeze and where will inflation go from here?

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 11.21am
The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years (Martin Keene/PA)
The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.

What is driving rocketing inflation, where are the price hikes being felt the most and what can we expect over the next few months?

– Why is everything more expensive?

Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.

This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw materials.

Food prices have also risen as wages increase, including for HGV drivers due to recent shortages and with thousands of drivers leaving the UK to return to their home countries in the EU.

All of this is adding to eye-watering rises in energy bills after wholesale gas prices shot up by about 500% in 2021, as well as record costs at the petrol pumps from hikes in oil prices globally.

ECONOMY Inflation
– Will inflation remain high?

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is currently running at 5.4% as of December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Bank of England has warned inflation will rise to 6% in April, but many experts are predicting it could peak at close to 7% before falling back.

It is hoped that inflation will start to fall back in the second half of 2022, though it may not be until next year that CPI gets back to the bank’s 2% target.

– Will energy bills get higher?

Almost certainly. The Government’s price cap is due for a revision in February, which will be implemented in April.

Current predictions are this will go up 50%, causing some households to choose between heating and eating, it has been warned.

Some are calling for a cut in VAT or green levies on bills while energy bosses are asking for a Government-backed support scheme to cushion the impact.

– What other costs can I expect to increase this year?

The Resolution Foundation recently said each household can expect outgoings to increase by £1,200 this year.

Along with rising energy bills, there is also a one-year 1.25% National Insurance rate rise due in April to help pay for social care and NHS funding.

This comes as official figures this week revealed that wages are already failing to keep up with rises in the cost of living, with average weekly earnings after taking account of inflation falling for the first time in over a year.

The latest inflation figures have shown that food retailers are also starting to pass on higher costs to consumers, with inflation firmly hitting the supermarket shelves.

– Where are food price rises being felt the most?

The ONS said food inflation reached 4.5% year-on-year in December and was 1.4% since November alone.

The biggest rises were seen for bread and cereals, as well as oil and fats and meat.

Retail prices index data reveals the price of lamb shot up by 5.7% over the month while staples such as fresh milk jumped 3%, bread was 2% higher and eggs lifted 1%.

In the fruit and vegetable aisles, some of the steepest price rises were for potatoes, up 2.1%, with processed veg seeing a 5.1% hike.

