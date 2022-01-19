Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson likened to Neville Chamberlain as Tory says: ‘In the name of God, go’

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 1.27pm
Neville Chamberlain (Archive/PA)
Neville Chamberlain (Archive/PA)

Boris Johnson faced comparisons with Neville Chamberlain as he was urged by a former Cabinet minister to quit.

The Prime Minister, a biographer of Winston Churchill, would have fully understood the implication of David Davis’ comments in the Commons – even if he insisted he did not know what the former minister was talking about.

Mr Davis quoted from a speech delivered in the Commons during the Norway Debate on the conduct of the Second World War, which ultimately led to Mr Chamberlain resigning as prime minister.

In his 1940 speech, Conservative Leo Amery quoted Oliver Cromwell as he urged Tory premier Mr Chamberlain to quit.

Mr Amery said: “This is what Cromwell said to the Long Parliament when he thought it was no longer fit to conduct the affairs of the nation: You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go. ”

Cabinet Meeting
The Rt Hon L.C.M.S Amery (Archive/PA)

Eighty-two years later, Mr Davis told the Prime Minister: “I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

“Yesterday he did the opposite of that.

“So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.

“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.”

The Prime Minister replied: “I must say to him, I don’t know what he is talking about.

“What I can tell him, I don’t know what quotation he is alluding to, what I can tell him is and I think have told this House repeatedly, I take full responsibility for everything done in this Government and throughout the pandemic.”

